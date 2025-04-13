Japan, Spain, and Britain secure spots in Billie Jean King Cup finals

Thrilling qualifiers see Japan edge past defending champions Canada, Spain upset Czechia, and Britain clinch victory over the Netherlands to join the elite eight in Shenzhen at the Billie Jean King Cup finals.

The lineup for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals is nearly complete, with Japan, Spain, and Great Britain securing their places through hard-fought victories in the qualifying rounds. These teams will join hosts China, defending champions Italy, and other top qualifiers in the eight-nation finals set to take place from September 16–21 in Shenzhen, China.​

In Tokyo, Japan overcame defending champions Canada 2–1 in a thrilling tie. After splitting the singles matches, Moyuka Uchijima defeating Marina Stakusic and Ena Shibahara falling to Victoria Mboko, the decisive doubles saw Shibahara team up with Shuko Aoyama to triumph over Kayla Cross and Rebecca Marino 6–3, 5–7, 6–2, securing Japan’s spot in the finals. ​

Meanwhile, in Ostrava, Spain delivered a commanding performance against Czechia. Cristina Bucsa and 22-year-old Jessica Bouzas notched straight-set victories over Marie Bouzkova and Linda Noskova, respectively, leading Spain to a 2–0 win. This marks Spain’s return to the finals, showcasing the emergence of a new generation under captain Carla Suarez. ​

Great Britain faced the Netherlands in The Hague, with the tie level at 1–1 after singles matches. In a strategic move, captain Anne Keothavong paired singles players Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage for the doubles match. The duo delivered a dominant 6–2, 6–2 victory over Suzan Lamens and Demi Schuurs, propelling Britain into the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup.

Inside the Baseline…

The recent qualifiers have highlighted the depth and competitiveness of women’s team tennis. Japan’s resilience, Spain’s rising stars, and Britain’s tactics show the evolving dynamics of the Billie Jean King Cup. As the finals approach, fans can anticipate a showcase of emerging talents and national pride on the global stage in an event that makes an individual sport not feel so individual.

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz wins in Monte Carlo for first Masters 1000 clay title

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner