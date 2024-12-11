Jannik Sinner named ATP ‘Fans’ Favourite’ for second consecutive year

Jannik Sinner has been voted as the ATP Fans Favourite for a second season in a row, with the World No.1 explaining why the award ‘means so much’.

The Fans’ Favourite award has existed since 2000, with the public getting to vote for their preferred player from the top 100 in the singles rankings and from the top 20 teams for the doubles award.

Sinner won the singles award for the first time last year, and has backed it up after enjoying the best on-court season of his career.

This includes winning two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and US Open, alongside three Masters 1000 victories, the ATP Finals, and retaining the Davis Cup with Italy.

Despite being the 25th year that this award has been handed out, Sinner is one of only five men to have won the singles honour.

This is because before retiring two years ago, Roger Federer dominated this award category and was voted Fans’ Favourite for 19 consecutive seasons between 2003 and 2021.

Other winners of the award include Rafael Nadal (2022), Marat Safin (2001 & 2002), and Gustavo Kuerten (2000).

After being named as the favourite player on the ATP Tour again, Sinner expressed his gratitude towards the fans on social media, “Thank you to all the fans around the world for voting for me. Winning this award for the second time means so much to me, especially because it’s coming directly from you.”

It was an all-Italian affair when the doubles winners were also announced, with Sinner’s Davis Cup teammates Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori claiming this award for the first time.

Bolelli and Vavassori have enjoyed a successful 2024 campaign together, winning a title on every surface, reaching two Grand Slam finals and qualifying for the ATP Finals for the first time as a pair.

Inside the baseline…

Jannik Sinner is understandably going to have grown in popularity with his rise to the top of the rankings this season, and is likely to become a household sporting name if this form continues year-on-year. However, this did come as a surprise to some, who were expecting Carlos Alcaraz to win this award instead of the Italian. Especially as Sinner has had somewhat of a controversial year, after failing two anti-doping tests back in March and still currently faces an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, who are seeking a ban of between one and two years for the World No.1.

