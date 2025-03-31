Jakub Mensik stuns Novak Djokovic to claim Miami Open title

Jakub Mensik scores an incredible upset over Novak Djokovic to win the Miami Open, securing his first ATP title and marking a turning point in his career.

This victory marks Mensik’s first ATP title and places him as the second-youngest champion in Miami Open history, with only Carlos Alcaraz winning at a younger age. The match featured a dramatic beginning, marked by a rain delay of over five hours, as they took to the court around 8:37 p.m. local time.

Mensik showcased an impressive display of powerful serving and strategic shot-making throughout the match. He recorded a total of 14 aces and won 77% of his first serve points. The match began with Mensik breaking Djokovic’s serve, taking a quick lead of 2-0, before Djokovic rebounded to level the set at 4-4. The first set finished in a tiebreak, where Mensik dominated, quickly racing to a 5-0 lead. He eventually sealed the set 7-6 (4) after executing a difficult overhead smash, marking the first set Djokovic had lost during the tournament.

The second set echoed the tension of the first, with both players refusing to yield an inch. As both players approached another tiebreak, Djokovic showed signs of struggle, reportedly battling an eye infection that appeared to affect his vision during play. Mensik controlled the second tiebreaker similarly to the first, holding his nerve against the veteran’s experiences. With Djokovic down 4-0 in the tiebreak, Mensik maintained his momentum and ultimately clinched the victory with a serve.

After the match, Djokovic acknowledged Mensik’s accomplishment, stating, “Congratulations to Mensik and his team… In the clutch moments, you delivered the goods. Unbelievable serving and just a phenomenal effort mentally to stay tough in a difficult moment.” Reflecting on the emotional victory, Mensik expressed his awe at the moment, saying, “When I was young, I started to play tennis because of you. There is no harder task for a tennis player than to beat you in the finals of a tournament.”

This triumph not only moves Mensik’s ATP ranking up but also signifies the emergence of a new star in tennis. After cruising through the tournament, defeating Top 10 players like Taylor Fritz and Jack Draper along the way, Mensik’s confidence is clearly on the rise, as he declared post-match, “I’m still 19 years old, so I have all of my career in front of me. I’m hungry for more.”

The impressive display by Mensik serves as a message to competitors and fans that the youth in tennis today are not just players of the future but contenders for the present. This match exemplifies how new talent, equipped with skill and resilience, can challenge even the most established champions in the sport. The results of this encounter may signal a transformative period in tennis, where legends must consistently fend off the relentless ambition of rising stars like Mensik. Mensik was right about beating Novak in a final–that it is one of the hardest feats in tennis, and he has done it.

