Jack Draper explains what tennis fans have got completely wrong after he reaches the top five for the first time

Jack Draper’s rise has been one of tennis’ most captivating stories across the last year, with the big-serving Brit dispelling any fears over the future of tennis in his homeland.

Not since Andy Murray has Great Britain had a genuine male contender to enjoy, and with his retirement in 2024, it felt like the perfect time for someone to step up and fill the void.

Well, step up he has, with Draper having soared into the top five whilst ticking off numerous career-defining milestones.

And he is far from finished too, recently revealing his ambitions and a few industry secrets whilst speaking to Sky Sports Tennis.

Jack Draper says tennis fans have got one thing completely wrong

Asked what fans might not have expected since his sudden burst into the top-five, he responded: ’I suppose people think that once you get to that point you can relax. That’s the total opposite. Obviously, you feel more expectation and stuff, and you’ve just got to keep moving forward. Keep putting in more hard work to get to that next stage, which will hopefully be even more up the rankings.’

The British number one then offered up the main benefits he has received since reaching that rankings milestone: ‘I suppose they put you in nicer hotels.

‘I definitely feel like there’s a few more crowds to watch me practise, my matches. That’s one thing that I play for: to be an entertainer and play in front of lots of people. It’s something that I’ve always wanted. I’ve always loved competition, the atmosphere around that.

‘I feel an inner calmness and an inner sense of confidence.’

Jack Draper on how he is now treated by other tennis players

Draper was not finished there though, continuing to explain how his life has changed along with the progression of his career.

He opened up about how things in the locker room have altered: ‘You get to know the top players a bit more because obviously there’s a different changing room for that kind of thing.

‘When I first came onto the tour I remember being 340 in the world and I got a wild card into the Miami Open. I wrote my name down for practice and no one wanted to hit with me; they were all just crossing out my name and putting someone else’s.

‘As you play more, as you win more matches and get to know the players you get to know that we’re all the same and we’re all sacrificing our lives trying to do the right thing in tennis, go after our goals. That gains respect. That ultimately leads to more respect.’

It has admittedly been a meteoric rise for Draper, with the 23-year-old having won an ATP 250, 500 and 1000-level event all in the last 12 months.

And, to cap that off, he also reached the semi-finals of the US Open.

His start to 2025 has suggested that his stock is not finished rising yet either, and given his surprising form on clay, a strong run at Roland Garros will be well within his sights. And rightly so.