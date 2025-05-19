Emma Raducanu states how she’s feeling on clay after beating Daria Kasatkina ahead of French Open

Emma Raducanu has gotten off to a winning start in Strasbourg, having accepted a late wild card into the WTA 500-level event.

Seeking to gain a little bit of extra form, fitness and confidence on the clay ahead of the French Open, this is exactly the kind of move that fans and pundits alike have been pining for.

After all, some have questioned the selective nature of her tournaments in the past, with injury often forcing her into this sporadic schedule.

It feels like now, for the first time in forever, the 22-year-old is fully fit and ready to soar up the rankings.

Already the world number 43, a strong showing in Strasbourg might just make her a dark horse for a deep run in the French capital.

Emma Raducanu reacts to beating Daria Kasatkina in Strasbourg

Speaking live on Sky Sports Tennis immediately after her first-round win, naturally she cut an upbeat figure.

After all, she had just swept aside Daria Kasatkina, a tricky opponent, with remarkable ease.

Asked if she felt like this was one of her best matches on the dirt, she responded: ’I feel like I’ve been building towards this. It’s a great feeling. I had three great matches in Rome and the fourth I played an opponent who was better than me on the day.

Emma Raducanu has defeated Daria Kasatkina for the 1st time in 4 meetings! 🎾 pic.twitter.com/OAEHUqjvJP — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) May 19, 2025

‘To bring that level here, I’m really proud.

‘I think as I spend more time on clay I’m starting to get to like it even more. I’m kind of building my relationship with the surface.’

Emma Raducanu could go really deep in Strasbourg

Given the timing of this particular event, there is reason to believe that Emma Raducanu could go really deep in Strasbourg.

After all, whilst the field is still littered with numerous top-level opponents, the likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have all opted to shift their focus onto Roland Garros.

That leaves Jessica Pegula as the top seed, a player whom Raducanu has enjoyed success against in the past.

With Danielle Collins up next, Wednesday’s showdown promises fireworks.

But if she can contain the explosive play style of the American with a strong defence and counter-punch when the opportunity presents, this might be the event which propels the Brit back towards the top 32 and a seeded position at Wimbledon.