Emma Raducanu reveals her long term ‘number one goal’

Emma Raducanu has revealed both her short term and long term career goals, with the Brit admitting that ‘there is a lot more learning and developing to do’.

Raducanu has continued her rise up the rankings after reaching the quarter-finals in Washington D.C. last week, only losing to eventual champion Paula Badosa.

This has enabled the 21-year-old to climb up to World No.69, after beginning the year ranked outside the top 300 following undergoing surgeries to both wrists and her left ankle.

Rising up the rankings after a strong run in Washington 📈 👏 @EmmaRaducanu 👏#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/GURpSSmflu — LTA (@the_LTA) August 5, 2024

And when speaking to magazine Marie Claire, Raducanu revealed the goal to win her home Grand Slam, “Long term, I want to win Wimbledon. That’s my number one goal.

“But in the short term, I just want to keep staying healthy and improving my skills. Working on the actual development of them rather than any immediate results – that’s my priority right now.”

Raducanu equalled her best run at Wimbledon last month after reaching the fourth round, before losing to qualifier Lulu Sun.

It has been a difficult few years for Raducanu since winning the US Open back in 2021, but the former World No.10 has suggested that she is trying to learn patience and having perspective.

“I think it’s very easy in tennis to panic, and I’m guilty of it,” admitted Raducanu. “You feel like you only have 10 years of your career ahead of you, and that it’s going to be over before you know it. Sometimes 21 feels so old, and then I remember that in the timeline of my career I still have 10 years of slams ahead of me – even 15 if I really want.”

She continued, “And while it goes by very quickly, I’ve only had three years on tour so far, so there’s a lot more learning and developing to do. There’s also a big chunk of life that happens after tennis.

“We think when we hit 35, our life is over, but there is so much still to come – many people are just starting their life at that point. So, of course I want to make the most out of the years that I have on tour, but I also need to keep in perspective that there are other things in life than just tennis.”

It is unclear as to when Raducanu will next play, with the Brit currently only confirmed to play at the US Open after she did not receive a wildcard for either the Canadian Open or Cincinnati Masters.

Inside the baseline…

Wimbledon is the main goal for a lot of tennis players and even more so if it is your home Grand Slam like for Emma Raducanu. It felt like this year there was an opportunity for Raducanu to go deep at Wimbledon, but the incredible and somewhat surprising performance of Lulu Sun left her stunned. However, like Raducanu said she has many more major tournaments left in her career and there is plenty of time for the 21-year-old to improve her already impressive game that is starting to pick up improved results in 2024.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner