Day 3 of Australian Open: match recaps
Veteran Gael Monfils wins a five-set thriller, while top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka progress with straight-set victories at the Australian Open.
The third day of the 2025 Australian Open featured a mix of expected victories and surprising upsets.
Men’s Singles:
- Daniil Medvedev: The former world No. 1 overcame a mid-match slump to defeat Thai qualifier Kasidit Samrej in five sets, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Medvedev experienced a moment of frustration during the match, smashing his racquet on a net camera after losing the second and third sets. He later humorously remarked on the incident, expressing hope that the fine would not be too large.
- Holger Rune: The 13th seed battled through a five-set match against China’s Zhang Zhizhen, securing a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory.
- Taylor Fritz: The fourth seed delivered a dominant performance, defeating Jenson Brooksby in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, 6-0, in under two hours.
- Matteo Berrettini: After dropping the first set, Berrettini rallied to defeat Cameron Norrie in four sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.
Women’s Singles:
- Aryna Sabalenka: The top seed and defending champion continued her quest for a third consecutive Australian Open title by defeating Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.
- Emma Raducanu: The British player overcame a series of double faults to defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.
- Daria Kasatkina: The Russian secured a quick win over Viktoriya Tomova, advancing to the next round.
Notable Upsets:
- Andrey Rublev: The ninth seed was eliminated by Brazilian Joao Fonseca, who won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
- Maria Sakkari: The 31st seed was defeated by Camila Osorio, who secured a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
Veteran Performance:
- Gael Monfils: At 38, the French veteran won a grueling five-set match against compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, advancing to the next round.
Inside the Baseline…
Dramatic comebacks and fierce competition defined Day 3 of the Australian Open as players pushed through intense rallies and high-stakes moments. The atmosphere on the courts buzzed as rising stars and seasoned pros showcased their resilience and precision. The excitement continues to build as the tournament unfolds, promising more unforgettable performances. It is shaping up to be a great tournament.
READ NEXT: Australian Open: seeds advance, early upsets, Day 3 matchups
Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB
Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
Read >> World’s best tennis magazine