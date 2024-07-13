Carlos Alcaraz ‘one of the greatest 21-year-olds we’ve ever seen’ claims Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz has been heavily praised by rival Novak Djokovic, with the Serbian looking to avenge his defeat in a rematch of the Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz extended his Wimbledon winning streak to 13 matches after beating Daniil Medvedev, 6(1)-7 6-3 6-4 6-4, to reach the final at SW19 for a second consecutive year.

And just over three hours later, Djokovic confirmed that there would be a rematch of the 2023 final, that Alcaraz won in a five set thriller.

In his on-court interview after beating Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets, Djokovic waxed lyrical about Alcaraz, “He’s a great example of someone who as a young player has a well balanced life on and off the court. Great team of people, great values in his family, a lot of charisma, carries himself very well on and off the court with a smile and that’s why people like him.

“He’s deservedly one of the greatest 21-year-olds we’ve ever seen in this sport. We’re going to see a lot of him for sure in the future – no doubt. He’s going to win many more Grand Slams.”

Alcaraz will be bidding to become only the sixth man in the Open Era to win the Roland Garros and Wimbledon singles titles back-to-back, and the first since Djokovic in 2021.

Despite suggesting that Alcaraz will win many more majors in his career, Djokovic joked that he is looking to pause the Spaniard’s haul on Sunday, “Hopefully in two days maybe not this one! But in future, when I retire in about 15 years! I’m joking, I’m joking.”

The 37-year-old continued, “Jokes aside he already beat me here in the Wimbledon final last year in a thrilling five-setter. I don’t expect anything less than that. Honestly a huge battle on the court. He’s as complete a player as they come. It’s going to take the best of my abilities on the court overall to beat him on Sunday.”

Djokovic is looking to make more history himself on Sunday, with the World No.2 able to equal Roger Federer’s record of winning eight Wimbledon titles, as well as moving ahead of Margaret Court with a 25th Grand Slam singles title.

Inside the baseline…

This is the final that many people wanted, with it really living up to the hype last year in a five set thriller. What has been lost in the hype surrounding this rematch is that Novak Djokovic literally underwent knee surgery just over a month ago and is now looking better than he has all season, having moved into his first final of 2024. Although Djokovic was in a light-hearted mood on court after his semi-final win, the Serbian will be desperate for revenge in the final over Carlos Alcaraz to continue his record of achievements.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

Despite Alcaraz having the bragging rights over winning the Wimbledon final last year, it is actually Djokovic who has the advantage in their head-to-head:

Alcaraz vs Djokovic: 2-3

Alcaraz beat Djokovic, 6(5)-7 7-5 7-6(5) (Madrid Semi-Final, 2022) Djokovic beat Alcaraz, 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 (Roland Garros Semi-Final, 2023) Alcaraz beat Djokovic, 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 (Wimbledon Final, 2023) Djokovic beat Alcaraz, 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6(4) (Cincinnati Final, 2023) Djokovic beat Alcaraz, 6-3 6-2 (ATP Finals Semi-Final, 2023)

