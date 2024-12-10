ATP Chief takes aim at Carlos Alcaraz over schedule complaints

ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi has appeared to take a swipe at stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev by saying players should stop complaining about the schedule.

The intensity of the schedule has been a big talking point in tennis this year, along with the chopping and changing between ball types during the season, with Alcaraz and Zverev some of the most vocal.

Alcaraz joked he felt the ATP were ‘trying to kill’ players with the number of mandatory tournaments while Zverev described it as ‘crazy and scary.’

However, Alcaraz has also played three exhibition events this season, in Charlotte, Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas, and Gaudenzi has suggested that is evidence that the schedule can’t be too demanding.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Gaudenzi said: “It’s not like football or basketball where they are employed by a club. Our players are self-employed and can decide their schedule.

“Yes, there is the ranking that makes them have to play, but it depends mainly on the big tournaments, the Grand Slams, the Masters 1000 and the ATP Finals. We decided to strengthen the Masters 1000, but in this new format, if you go to the final, you only play one more game compared to the old one.

“In addition, players choose to play many exhibitions outside the circuit. We don’t see that in other sports. The question is whether you want to invest in the circuit or outside the circuit.

“Reduce the season? Yes, but it will then be necessary to reduce the number of ATP 250 tournaments. Afterwards, players can also decide to do fewer exhibitions and spend more time at home to rest.”

What Alcaraz and Zverev have said about ATP schedule

Carlos Alcaraz: “I’m the kind of player who thinks there is a lot of tournaments during the year, mandatory tournaments and probably during the next few years gonna be even more tournaments, more mandatory tournaments. So, I mean, probably they are going to kill us in some way

“Right now they are showing up a lot of injuries because of the ball, because of the calendar, because of a lot of things.”

Alexander Zverev: “Our calendar is crazy, probably the toughest one in sports. There are sports that are really tough because, physically, you might get beat up. But most sports have four months off, sometimes even six.

“Our schedule is crazy, and it’s getting more crazy every year, which is scary. You just have to train wisely.”

Inside the baseline…

On the face of it, Gaudenzi does appear to have a fair point here. The balls are a separate debate, and one that is sure to rumble on into 2025, but the schedule has always been down to the player. In fact, you could very easily argue that effective schedule management is a key part of being a top player. Certainly, Rafael Nadal managed to remain in the top ten, usually in the top three or four, while very carefully picking and choosing his tournaments.

Additionally, as Gaudenzi says, if the schedule is going to be reduced, it’s almost certainly going to be at an ATP250 level, which will massively impact lower ranked players. That means you’re going to be in a position where lower ranked players are punished and top players will feel very little benefit.

