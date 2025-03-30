Andrey Rublev brings Marat Safin to his team

The Russian star Andrey Rublev teams up with tennis legend to elevate his game.

Marat Safin, a two-time Grand Slam champion from Russia, achieved success in the early 2000s, claiming the Australian Open in 2005 and the US Open in 2000. Known for his powerful serve and fierce baseline game, Safin also held the world No. 1 ranking for a total of 9 weeks and is known for his ability to perform under pressure. This partnership is timely for Rublev, who has faced a challenging season marked by early exits in major tournaments, including a disappointing second-round loss at the Australian Open and a quarterfinal setback at the French Open.

Rublev’s struggles this year can be attributed to a mix of inconsistency and mental hurdles. Despite his talent and a powerful game that has seen him achieve multiple ATP titles, his inability to convert crucial points in high-stakes matches has hindered his progress. In addition to his early Grand Slam exits, Andrey Rublev has also experienced difficulties in maintaining momentum during key matches, resulting in unexpected losses against lower-ranked opponents. This inconsistency has sparked discussions about his mental resilience and whether a fresh approach could turn his season around.

The combination of Safin’s rich experience and Rublev’s raw talent presents an intriguing dynamic. Safin’s insights into the mental aspects of the game, honed through his own battles on the court, could offer Rublev the tools necessary to navigate the intense pressures of the ATP Tour, especially as Rublev navigates his own mental battles. As the 2025 season unfolds, the tennis world will be watching closely to see how this partnership develops and whether it will help Rublev tap into his full potential.

Inside the Baseline…

Bringing Safin into his camp signifies Rublev’s determination to overcome his recent challenges and achieve greater things in his career. The infusion of Safin’s strategic knowledge and competitive spirit could prove useful for getting Rublev out of his head, equipping Rublev with the skills to handle the mental demands of high-stakes matches. Anything to mix up what Rublev has been doing will likely be useful, as he has been stuck in a rut for the last year or so on the tour. It will be interesting to see what Safin can bring to the table.

