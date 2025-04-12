Alcaraz and Musetti set for Monte Carlo Masters 2025 final

Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti advance to the Monte Carlo Masters final, setting up a high-stakes rematch on clay.

Carlos Alcaraz secured his spot in the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters final by defeating fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7–6(2), 6–4. Despite converting only 3 of 19 break points, Alcaraz showed resilience and improved his service game in the second set, not facing a single break point. ​

In the other semifinal, Lorenzo Musetti overcame Alex de Minaur to reach his first Masters 1000 final. Musetti’s journey included a notable quarterfinal victory over three-time Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. ​

The upcoming final marks the second time Alcaraz and Musetti will meet in a final. Their previous final encounter was at the 2022 Hamburg European Open, where Musetti triumphed in three sets. Overall, Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 4–1, with Musetti’s sole victory coming in that Hamburg final. ​

Alcaraz aims to claim his first Masters 1000 title on clay, adding to his impressive resume. Musetti, on the other hand, seeks his first Masters 1000 title, building on his previous ATP 500 success.

Rafael Nadal, for a noteworthy fact, has won the Monte Carlo Masters 8 straight times from 2005-2012.

Inside the Baseline…

The Monte Carlo Masters final between Alcaraz and Musetti promises a captivating clash of styles and a renewal of their budding rivalry. Alcaraz’s explosive power and Musetti’s finesse set the stage for a thrilling contest, highlighting the depth of talent in the next generation of tennis stars. With Novak losing early and Sinner absent, the top players had an open door to make a deep run, and Alcaraz and Musetti took full advantage.

