Novak Djokovic admits he is ‘very worried’ ahead of Olympics semi-final

Novak Djokovic had to take a medical timeout during his Olympics quarter-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, and the 37-year-old has admitted that he is ‘very worried’.

Djokovic beat his Greek opponent, 6-3 7-6(3), despite being 4-0 down in the second set and having to save three set points.

It was in this second set that Djokovic appeared to feel some discomfort in his knee, that required a medical timeout with a physio giving it some attention.

This is the same knee that Djokovic had surgery on back in June, after withdrawing from the Roland Garros quarter-final following tearing his meniscus.

When speaking to media after the match, Djokovic admitted that he was concerned, “I am very worried, honestly, I don’t know what to say. I finished the match, and the intense pain went away. Whether I hit myself or slipped, I don’t even know.

“It all resembled the fourth round of Roland Garros where I managed to finish the match, and then I found out I was injured. I am pleased with the victory, but I am worried.”

Djokovic is the first player to reach four singles semi-finals since tennis returned to the Games back in 1988, but the 24-time major winner is still yet to reach an Olympic final.

If the top seed is to do that he will need to beat the in-form Lorenzo Musetti, who Djokovic has actually beaten at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the last couple of months.

And it appears Djokovic is very aware of the threat that the Italian poses, “He’s in terrific form. I hope I can be physically fit for that one because that’s what’s going to be necessary to try to try to get a win.”

Djokovic will look to get past any injury woes and Lorenzo Musetti this evening on Court Philippe-Chatrier, as he looks to reach his first Olympic final and guarantee himself a medal.

Inside the baseline…

Although there is obvious and understandable concern surrounding Novak Djokovic’s knee, there has to be some reassurance for the Serbian that he was able to recover such a deficit after undergoing treatment. Hopefully it was just a scare and Djokovic can have a genuine shot at playing Lorenzo Musetti, who is in sensational form at the moment after reaching the Wimbledon semi-final, the final in Umag and now the Olympics semi-final.

