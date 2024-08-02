Andy Murray honoured with Queen’s Club announcing stadium named after him
Andy Murray has been honoured by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), who have announced that they will rename Centre Court at Queen’s Club in his name.
Murray played his final ever match at the Paris Olympics last night, losing in the quarter-finals alongside Dan Evans against the American pairing of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.
The Brit received a huge ovation on Court Suzanne-Lenglen when leaving the court, with both Murray and Evans understandably very emotional.
Shortly after the match, the LTA announced that they would be paying tribute to the Scot by renaming Centre Court at Queen’s Club as The Andy Murray Arena.
Murray is a record five-time singles champion at Queen’s, and also won the doubles title alongside Feliciano Lopez back in 2019.
Upo the announcement, LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd was full of praise for Murray, “Andy is the greatest tennis player ever to come from this country and a giant of British sport. His contribution to the game is immense and has bought us all so many moments of pride. He was relentless in his pursuit of excellence and had a single-minded determination to succeed.
“His brilliance on court brought to an end the long wait for a British male singles winner at Wimbledon, brought home Olympic gold and silver medals and he was the driving force behind Britain’s 2015 Davis Cup success. Anyone who ever saw him play knows he put his heart and soul into his performances on the court. His incredible work ethic and love for the sport was demonstrated by his repeated returns from injury, when many others would not have had the resolve.”
Lloyd added, “Perhaps equal to his on-court success was his attitude in championing equality and diversity right across the sport. He is a special role model for tennis in this country and beyond and a unique champion. We are proud to name the arena at our tournament at the Queen’s Club after him.”
Honouring our greatest Champion 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
Introducing for 2025 ‘The Andy Murray Arena’ at The Queen’s Club 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/waeWTOJTP7
— LTA (@the_LTA) August 1, 2024
Murray will see his newly named court in action in June next year, when the WTA make their return to the iconic club after a 52-year hiatus.
Inside the baseline…
Yesterday, Andy Murray said how he did not know what his legacy would be, and this is just the start of it really. It is a beautiful tribute by the LTA at a tournament where Murray has been more successful than any other male singles player. What also feels fitting is that Murray, who has always been such a big support for women’s tennis, will be named on a stadium that will see the return of the WTA to Queen’s for the first time since 1973.
