4 epic reasons to book your Queen’s Club tickets for the cinch Championships 2024!

The Queen’s Club tennis tournament is an iconic part of the British grass court summer, with the first edition being held all the way back in 1881! And we know four unique reasons for you to grab tickets to visit this historic, fun event in 2024.

Biggest ATP event in Britain

With the grass court season coming and going very quickly every year, the United Kingdom only has a few weeks to showcase itself ahead of Wimbledon.

Queen’s is a sparkling example of that, as the only ATP 500 event in the British Isles, producing some scintillating tennis every year.

This is highlighted by the winner’s circle, that includes Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz, John McEnroe and many other big names on the ATP Tour.

Alcaraz participated at the event for the first time last year, winning the title in impressive fashion before going on to end Novak Djokovic’s streak and claim the Wimbledon crown.

Multi-award winning tournament

As the only ATP 500 grass court tournament in the United Kingdom, many top singles and doubles tennis players are attracted to playing at the luxurious Queen’s club so fans with tickets know they are in for a treat.

This is proven by the fact that Queen’s has been voted as the ATP 500 tournament of the year five times, including in both 2022 and 2023.

Great for @QueensTennis to be recognised by the @ATPTour players as their ATP 500 tournament of the year! ????#cinchChampionships — LTA (@the_LTA) December 15, 2023

Even before it was promoted to an ATP 500 event back in 2015, Queen’s was chosen as the best ATP 250 tournament in both 2013 and 2014.

Queen’s tennis tickets open to general public

One of the big barriers for fans wanting to visit the most prestigious tennis tournaments is the lack of accessibility to tickets.

However, tickets for Queen’s Club are offered in a much more accessible method and are available for sale to the general public.

That being said, the event is very popular and tickets for finals weekend disappear within a flash almost every year!

But, if you are not able to access tickets via the general sale you can always indulge and purchase tickets through exclusive hospitality partner, Keith Prowse. This route means a guaranteed seat on Centre Court, award-winning hospitality with features including tasting menus, rooftop bars and lounges overlooking the practice courts and takeaway drinks to sip during play.

The Queen’s tournament begins over Father’s Day weekend in the United Kingdom, so what better way to treat your Dad than to some quality tennis, great food and maybe even sunny weather!

Central London location

The Queen’s Club is in West Kensington, Central London, so it’s the perfect location for you to access even if you don’t live in the capital.

You can visit the prestigious tournament via either the Piccadilly, District or Overground lines, with Barons Court tube station only a short two-minute walk away from the grounds of the pristine grass courts.

If you wanted to make a trip out of it, you could spend the day at the tennis and see the sights of London all in one – what could be better?

For us, the peace of mind together with the guarantee of a good view, the ease of purchase and on site location plus the sheer indulgence of the catering make this an option to be very carefully considered when planning your trip to The Queen’s Club this year.

For more information on VIP experiences with Keith Prowse at the cinch Championships in 2024, visit the Keith Prowse website or give them a call to discuss in person, on 02039 938 455.

